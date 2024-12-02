Palm Springs residents voice concerns over Vista Chino after fatal crash

Residents are raising concerns about high-speed traffic and poor lighting along Vista Chino following a fatal crash Sunday night that claimed the life of a 72-year-old man.

Local residents say the area is notorious for speeding and insufficient lighting, making it dangerous for pedestrians, particularly at night.

Community members are calling for immediate safety improvements, including better lighting and implementing a traffic light.

In a statement to News Channel 3, The City of Palm Springs said:

"That section of roadway is overseen by CalTrans ."

News Channel 3 reached out to California Department of Transportation and is waiting to hear back.

The Palm Springs Police Department have urged anyone with information about the crash to contact their traffic unit at 760-323-8125.