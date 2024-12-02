Skip to Content
72-year-old struck and killed by vehicle Sunday night in Palm Springs

A 72-year-old man was pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night in Palm Springs.

The crash was reported at around 8:10 p.m. near the intersection of E. Vista Chino and Volturno Road.

Police confirmed that the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Drugs and/or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash, police confirmed.

The identity of the pedestrian will not be released before next of kin is notified by the Riverside County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact the Palm Springs Police Department Traffic Unit at 760-323-8125.

