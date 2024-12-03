Cal State San Bernardino still accepting applications for pilot program giving eligible Riverside County students immediate admission

A pilot program allowed qualifying high school seniors who meet (A-G requirements) to be offered immediate admission to 10 CSU campuses.

Eligible public high school students in Riverside County were offered direct admission to several California State University schools, including Cal State San Bernardino, for the fall 2025 semester, before they even applied. In addition to San Bernardino, the CSUs campuses included in this pilot are Channel Islands, Chico, East Bay, Humboldt, Maritime Academy, Monterey Bay, San Francisco, San Marcos, and Sonoma.

December 2nd was the main deadline for the general application, but Cal State San Bernardino is accepting submissions through December 16th.

The California State University system partnered with Riverside County to launch its first-ever direct admission pilot this year. A brochure was mailed to students' home addresses to let them know they were eligible.

Seniors were able to log into CaliforniaColleges.edu to choose their preferred CSU campuses, and receive their official acceptance letters.

School officials also encourage students to apply for financial aid by submitting a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or California Dream Act Application (CADAA) with the California deadline typically set for March 2.

Students and families can visit the CSU and Riverside County Office of Education Partnership website for more information.