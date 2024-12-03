Skip to Content
Firebirds fall at home to last-place Henderson Silver Knights

today at 11:13 PM
Published 11:04 PM

The Firebirds fell to the Henderson Silver Knights on Tuesday night at Acrisure Arena by a final score of 4-3.

Coachella Valley out-shot Henderson 38-21 but were unable to get the equalizer in the final frame.

Click HERE for the full game recap.

With the loss, Coachella Valley has dropped three straight games. The Seattle Kraken AHL affiliate is 10-6-1-2 overall with 23 points on the season.

Next up, the Firebirds host the Texas Stars on Thursday, Dec. 5 at Acrisure Arena. Puck drop is at 7pm local time.

Blake Arthur

