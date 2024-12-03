Firebirds fall at home to last-place Henderson Silver Knights

The Firebirds fell to the Henderson Silver Knights on Tuesday night at Acrisure Arena by a final score of 4-3.

Silver Knights were on 6-game skid and only had 8 points on the entire season until tonight's win in Coachella Valley. https://t.co/UiHyoEO4h6 — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) December 4, 2024

Coachella Valley out-shot Henderson 38-21 but were unable to get the equalizer in the final frame.

Click HERE for the full game recap.

Firebirds defenseman Gustav Olofsson following the 4-3 loss at home to Henderson. Silver Knights came in last in the league with just 8 points on the season and on a 6-game skid. CV has dropped 3 in a row and will look to bounce back Thursday at home against Texas. @KESQ pic.twitter.com/X72LmptDX6 — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) December 4, 2024

With the loss, Coachella Valley has dropped three straight games. The Seattle Kraken AHL affiliate is 10-6-1-2 overall with 23 points on the season.

Next up, the Firebirds host the Texas Stars on Thursday, Dec. 5 at Acrisure Arena. Puck drop is at 7pm local time.