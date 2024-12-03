Holiday tree lighting and events happening around the Coachella Valley

Holiday cheer continues around the Coachella Valley as we look forward to more tree lighting ceremonies and events happening in the coming days.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be busy making visits to hear holiday wishes, and the sounds of the season will be ringing around the valley along with the offerings of many holiday celebrations. Here are some of the upcoming festivities to entertain the community:

City of Coachella Tree Lighting Celebration - Wednesday, December 4, 2024, 5:30 PM- 7:00 PM at City Hall, 1515 Sixth St., Coachella. An evening filled with special performances is planned to create a joyful atmosphere, along with acknowledgment of the city's 2024 hometown heroes, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free - For more information, visit https://www.coachella.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/3147/20

City of Palm Springs Holiday Tree Lighting and Community Celebration - Friday, December 6, 2024, 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM at Frances Stevens Park, 500 N. Palm Canyon Dr., Palm Springs. Tree lighting will be at 5:15 PM. The festive evening includes a meet-and-greet with Santa, free cookies and cocoa, plus arts and crafts for the little ones and lots more holiday celebration. Free - For more information, visit https://psfestivaloflights.com/

City of Indio Tree Lighting Ceremony - Friday, December 6, 2024, 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM at Downtown Indio, at Towne St. and Bliss Ave., Indio. Celebrate the season with live entertainment, community performances, a kids' zone, local food trucks, and a special visit from Santa Claus. Free - For more information, visit https://www.indio.org/departments/community-services/festivals

City of La Quinta Tree Lighting Ceremony - Friday, December 6, 2024, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at La Quinta Civic Center, 78495 Calle Tampico, La Quinta. Celebrate with train rides, performances, and a visit from Santa. Bundle up and bring gloves for some fun in the snow. Free - For more information, visit https://www.playinlaquinta.com/event/annual-tree-lighting-ceremony/

The River at Rancho Mirage Tree Lighting Celebration - Friday, December 6, 2024, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at 71800 Highway 111, Rancho Mirage. Enjoy holiday activities and music, meet with Santa, and speak with city officials, leaders and business representatives while enjoying seasonal treats. Don't forget to bring an unwrapped, unopened toy for the Riverside County Fire Department's "Spark of Love" toy Drive to receive an entry for a chance to win gift cards at The River. Free - For more information, visit https://www.theriveratranchomirage.com/events

City of Coachella Skellington Holiday Parade - Friday, December 6, 2024, 6:00 PM at Cesar Chavez St. and Westerfield Wy., Coachella. A festive, Skellington-themed parade through the streets of Downtown Coachella, followed by fun that includes an ice slide, music, carnival rides and more. Free - For more information, visit https://www.coachella.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/3147/20

City of Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade - Saturday, December 7, 2024, 5:45 PM Parade starts at Ramon Rd. and Ends at Tachevah Rd., Palm Springs. See floats, marching bands, performing groups as well as the Budweiser Clydesdales, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Snoopy and the Gang, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and more. Free - For more information, visit https://psfestivaloflights.com/

Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Tree Lighting Ceremony - Sunday, December 8, 2024, 5:30 PM at Tramway Mountain Station, 1 Tramway Rd., Palm Springs. See "American Idol" season 22 winner and Coachella Valley native Abi Carter illuminate the 45-foot holiday tree with over 4,000 LED lights at the top of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, joined by event host and KESQ News Channel 3 Chief Meteorologist Patrick Evans. The Palm Springs High School Choir and String Quartet will be performing holiday classics. For more information and ticket pricing, visit https://pstramway.com/

City of Cathedral City Snowfest - Saturday, December 14, 2024, 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at City Hall, 68700 Ave. Lalo Guererro, Cathedral City. The Snowfest magic and celebration will be led by KESQ News Channel 3 Anchor Peter Daut, starting with music and an Ugly Sweater contest, followed by Santa's arrival and the lighting of the tree at 5:00 PM. Music and entertainment follow, with train rides and winter fun in ten tons of real snow, plus more. Free - For more information, visit https://www.discovercathedralcity.com/event/snowfest24/

City of Desert Hot Springs Parade of Lights and Holiday Festival - Saturday, December 14, 2024, 5:45 PM - 10:00 PM at Palm Drive, Desert Hot Springs. Parade with floats, lights and displays starts at Palm Dr. and Mission Lakes Blvd., and ends at Palm Dr. and 2nd St. The holiday festival will be on Palm Dr. and Pierson Blvd. immediately after the parade. Events include tree lighting, pictures with Santa, food, music, carnival rides and more. Free - For more information, visit https://www.cityofdhs.org/event/2024-holiday-parade-and-festival/