Local golfer Trae Cassell won California Senior Amateur in tournament debut

Palm Desert resident Trae Cassell won the California Senior-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club back in November.

Trae Cassell rebounded from an opening round 77 to card a second round 66 (the championship low round) and arguably an even better final round 71 to win this year’s California Senior Amateur Championship by four shots at Monterey Peninsula CC 🏆



— Southern California Golf Association (@thescga) November 21, 2024

Cassell, representing the Madison Club in La Quinta, played and won the tournament for the first time.

"This was a good one," Cassell said. "It had been a while, and, it was my first chance at the senior, so it was a lot of fun, and and it it meant a lot to to get that first one and get it out of the way."