Skip to Content
News

Local golfer Trae Cassell won California Senior Amateur in tournament debut

By
Updated
today at 10:55 PM
Published 10:01 PM

Palm Desert resident Trae Cassell won the California Senior-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club back in November.

Cassell, representing the Madison Club in La Quinta, played and won the tournament for the first time.

"This was a good one," Cassell said. "It had been a while, and, it was my first chance at the senior, so it was a lot of fun, and and it it meant a lot to to get that first one and get it out of the way."

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content