Ben Meyers' hat trick lifts Firebirds over Stars in 6-4 comeback victory

today at 11:17 PM
Published 10:39 PM

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Texas Stars on Thursday night at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 6-4, scoring three goals in the final five minutes of the game.

Ben Meyers had two power-play goals and Lleyton Roed scored the game-winner with 2:34 left in the third period to move Coachella Valley’s record to 11-6-1-2.

Read the game’s full box score HERE.

The Firebirds' power-play finished 3-for-6 and the penalty kill finished 3-for-5.

The Firebirds hit the road for a pair of games against the San Jose Barracuda this Saturday and Sunday at Tech CU Arena.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director

