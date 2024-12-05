Ben Meyers’ hat trick lifts Firebirds over Stars in 6-4 comeback victory

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Texas Stars on Thursday night at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 6-4, scoring three goals in the final five minutes of the game.

Big win for the Birds tonight over the Stars as the power play breaks out with 3 goals. Ben Meyers had 3 of his own as well 🎩.



CV defeats Texas 6-4 at home, snapping their 3-game skid. Next up, at San Jose on Saturday. @KESQ — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) December 6, 2024

Ben Meyers had two power-play goals and Lleyton Roed scored the game-winner with 2:34 left in the third period to move Coachella Valley’s record to 11-6-1-2.

The Firebirds' power-play finished 3-for-6 and the penalty kill finished 3-for-5.

The Firebirds hit the road for a pair of games against the San Jose Barracuda this Saturday and Sunday at Tech CU Arena.