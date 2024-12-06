Man accused of buying gun later found at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally shooting sentenced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 22-year-old Kansas City man accused of illegally purchasing a gun found after the February mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade has been sentenced to probation. The Kansas City Star reports U.S. District Court Judge Howard Sachs sentenced Ronnel Williams Jr. to 5 years probation Thursday. Williams’ public defenders didn’t immediately respond to Associated Press calls and emails requesting comment Friday. Williams has said he lied in order to buy a gun for a 19-year-old who was too young to purchase the weapon legally. Williams’ lawyer has said Williams has no connection to the parade shooters. The gun was found near the shooting.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.