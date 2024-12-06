“Skellington” rules at Coachella’s holiday parade

Thousands turned out on Friday evening to watch the "Skellington Holiday Parade" in Coachella and enjoy the fun filled activities afterward.

The streets were packed and the atmosphere was festive as the sparkling floats and displays entertained the crowds. Dancers and cheerleaders, including the Arabs, marched by as well as Skellington himself, along with Oogie Boogie and a few Zero dogs floating by. Santa and Mrs. Claus even rode in on a train to say hello.

After the parade, the community was able to continue getting into the season with food, music, carnival rides, and a chilly ice slide. Awards were given for the participants showing the best display of the Skellington theme.