2 people injured after truck collides with off-road vehicle

Desert Hot Springs Police are investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital and officers searching for the driver, of an off-road utility vehicle, who reportedly left the scene. The crash happened just before 2:30 pm in the area of Palm Drive and 20th Avenue. Police say that a pickup truck was traveling southbound on Palm Drive, when it struck the off-road vehicle, which crossed over Palm. Two passengers in the UTV suffered significant injuries and were taken to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment. Police say the male driver of the UTV fled the scene on foot, but has been identified by investigators. The driver of the truck remained on scene.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.