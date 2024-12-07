Palm Desert Community Center reopens after renovations

The Desert Recreation District, in partnership with the City of Palm Desert hosted an official grand reopening celebration for the Palm Desert Community Center.

The center has been shut down for over a year in order to undergo renovations.

“I am thrilled to see the Palm Desert Community Center’s incredible transformation and to welcome back our community to this beautiful center," said Desert Recreation District Board Member, Laura McGalliard. “This project is especially meaningful to me, and I know how much our residents have been looking forward to enjoying these improvements."

The upgrades include a new gym, a dance and music studio, a community room, and more.

"From the expanded weight room to the stunning new design elements, every update has been thoughtfully planned to enhance the experience for all," said McGalliard.

The celebration ran from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at 43900 San Pablo Avenue in Palm Desert. Attendees were among the first to see the inside of the new building. In addition to a tour, families got to enjoy several activities at the campus. The event featured holiday themed arts and crafts, a cookie decorating booth, and opportunities for pictures with Santa Claus.

Several city leaders were also in attendance, including Palm Desert Mayor Karina Quintanilla, Assembly member Jeff Gonzalez, and Supervisor Manuel Perez.

"It's a great space," said Mayor Quintanilla. "You can rent it out for community activities, for family activities. I had my wedding reception here. It's affordable for activities, it has fun classes for both kids and adults, and it's right in the center of the valley."