Businesses on alert amid burglaries, Indio police advise security measures

It's the holiday season and local officials say this is when burglaries tend to increase.

About 1 million burglaries happen in the United States annually, with around 83,000 of them happening in December, according to a 2022 survey from Porch.

Indio police are investigating a break-in at Johnson Photos on the 82000 block of Miles Avenue, where suspects smashed a large window to gain access early Sunday morning, Dec. 8.

Police said the incident occurred at 1:49 a.m.

It marks the second burglary at the location this year according to residents.

Return of the Goods and Cool Cat Threads are the businesses involved and residents said these are staples in the Indio community.

Surveillance footage captured a white male and female suspects fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Indio Police Department.

Indio police are urging businesses to enhance security measures during the holiday season, including installing surveillance systems, securing valuables and maintaining proper lighting.

