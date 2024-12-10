College of the Desert launches Paramedic Certificate Program

College of the Desert announced the launch of its upcoming paramedic certificate program today.

Aimed at addressing a positional shortage in the Coachella Valley, the EMS Paramedic Academy will launch during the spring semester, according to a statement from the institution.

"It is our goal, at College of the Desert, to provide programs that benefit students and the broader community,'' Public Safety Academy director Walt Meyer said in a statement. "This program caters to the needs of our neighbors and allows students to enter a position that is in high demand."

An internal assessment and recommendation suggested a "shortage of paramedic candidates'' in the area, causing many organizations to de-restrict staffing requirements to fill roles. Combined factors, such as an increasingly aging population and paramedic training facilities shutting down during the coronavirus pandemic, contributed to these shortcomings.

The analysis determined that jobs in the field would increase by 8% through 2027, according to the statement.

Applications for the program, which has a capacity of 30 students, are open for current and recently graduated EMT students through Jan. 5.