Experts weigh in following Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade motorcycle crash

Speculation continues to swirl about the circumstances leading up to the motorcycle crash at the Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade that injured 12.

Many – including experienced motorcycle riders here in the desert – agree that there's not yet enough information to come to any conclusions about how the crash happened.

Before the crash, witnesses say they saw motor officers performing wheelies very close to spectators who lined the street.

Joe Klaeger, owner of Moto Joe's Motorcycle Stuff in Palm Desert, is an experienced rider himself. He's familiar with performing wheelies: "It’s an impressive stunt, done properly or done with the right bike. Those aren't the right bikes. They're — they're way too heavy. But he wasn't doing one, I thought, overly aggressive, either. It was just it was a cool little bump up and and it got away."

Regardless of the circumstances that led up to the crash, Klaeger hopes that those involved in the accident recover quickly.

As the investigation continues, the California Highway Patrol is asking for witnesses or anyone who has video of the accident to contact Lieutenant K. Johnson at (760) 772-5300.