SCE cuts power service to customers in Cabazon pass due to strong winds, wildfire hazard

Southern California Edison temporarily shut off electrical service to customers in the Banning Pass, Morongo Reservation, and Cabazon area due to our Santa Ana wind conditions on Tuesday morning.

The powerful dry winds have created dangerous wildfire conditions and prompted concerns that downed power lines could spark a wildfire.

Take a look at this map of preventative Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

The gray and lined areas are where the power is turned off around the Morongo Tribal Reservation, Cabazon, and Highway 243 corridor.

Public Safety Power Shutoffs have cut service to 9,003 Edison customers throughout Riverside County with another 58,326 customers who could see power turned off. In San Bernardino County, 10,220 customers have had power service cut temporarily to prevent wildfire threats. Another 50,193 are being considered for temporary power shutoff in San Bernardino County.

The orange portion of the map is where they could be shut down, depending on conditions through midnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

You can check the latest SCE outage map here and stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.