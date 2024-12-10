Second child dies after falling through thin ice on an upstate New York lake

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — An 11-year-old girl who fell through the ice while trying to help a 12-year-old boy who plunged in before her over the weekend has also died. Police in Albany, New York say the two children were at Washington Park Lake in Albany at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday when the boy tried to walk across the frozen lake and fell through the ice. The girl followed to try to help the boy but also fell. Albany police officers and firefighters rescued the girl, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police say she died Tuesday. A dive team found the boy’s body a few hours after he entered the water.

