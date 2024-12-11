Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for sending harmful matter to a minor

An investigation by Riverside County Sheriff's Special Investigations Bureau led to the arrest of a Deputy with the Corrections Division on Wednesday, December 11.

Working on a tip that possible crimes were being committed by that Deputy, an undercover investigator posing as a minor communicated electronically with the Deputy, who they say shared explicit material and an intent to meet with the minor for sexual acts.



Investigators said that due to these actions, the Deputy was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center, accused of sending harmful matter to a minor and attempting to meet a minor for sexual acts. They added that the Deputy resigned after the arrest.

The investigation on this matter is ongoing - Stay with KESQ for updates.