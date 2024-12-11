U.S. drug overdose deaths decrease, what Coachella Valley numbers reveal

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found drug overdose deaths in the United States fell 17% between July 2023 and July 2024.

While the exact number of overdose deaths for 2024 has not yet been calculated, the trend shows a consistent drop throughout the year.

Here in the Coachella Valley, DAP Health told News Channel 3 that its distributed 5,753 Narcan kits and 664 have been used to reverse overdose according to the center's 2024 data.

The number of fentanyl overdose deaths are down in 2024 according to Riverside County, CA - Overdose Data to Action.

It shows 568 fentanyl overdose deaths in 2023 compared to 201 in 2024.

