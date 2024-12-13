Drones spotted over Coachella Valley

A number of residents are reporting that they've seen what look to be drones in different areas over the Coachella Valley.

Some of this activity has been captured in photographs or video and posted on social media sites.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office says it is aware of the posts about the drones and is receiving calls regarding drone activity. The Office is directing anyone with a report or concerns about unmanned aircraft systems to contact the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The Sheriff's Office adds that it is working with its law enforcement partners and will investigate any criminal activity reported.