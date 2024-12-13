Palm Springs International Airport adds San Francisco, Denver flights via Frontier Airlines

Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) added new routes to San Francisco and Denver today via Frontier Airlines, who is returning to the airport.

Frontier also announced $19 promotional fees if purchased three weeks in advance, valid on select days of the week (with some blackout dates).

Exact timing of the flights, operating three times a week in both directions, is subject to change.

With the new additions, the airline now serves a total of nine California markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome Frontier Airlines back to Palm Springs International Airport, offering new, affordable nonstop service to Denver and San Francisco,'' PSP Executive Director of Aviation Harry Barrett Jr. said in a statement. "Frontier's return marks another step forward in our commitment to providing travelers with greater choice, value, and convenience."

Additional information and flight schedules can be found at flights.flyfrontier.com.