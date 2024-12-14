Thermal begins historic construction on first community park

On Saturday, Riverside County along with the Desert Recreation District held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Thermal Community Park, which will be the very first park in Thermal.

The county helped move the future park forward by donating land and Supervisor v. Manuel Perez stepping up to provide $4.5 million to fund the park. The 10‑acre park will be located on the corner of Church Street and Olive Street at 87-229 Church Street, Thermal, CA 92274.

The park will include ball fields, sports courts, walking paths, playgrounds, picnic areas, shade structures, a splash pad, amphitheater and a kiosko. The project will be led by the Desert Recreation District, which estimates 15 months to complete.

“I remember as a child growing up near Thermal, where my aunts and uncles lived, and realizing that there is no park space in the community,” said Supervisor Perez. “Residents and families have long desired and deserve a park of their own. According to the county, the park was planned with community input.

According to Kevin Kalman, General Manager of the Desert Recreation District, the park was years in the making.

“We are thrilled to break ground this Saturday on the Thermal Community Park, an exciting step toward delivering a vibrant and much needed space for the residents of Thermal," said Kalman. "This park will serve as a cornerstone for community connection, recreation, and enrichment, and we’re proud to be part of bringing this vision to life.”

Riverside County and the Desert Recreation District planned to build parks in three communities, North Shore, Oasis and Thermal, where residents lacked access to sufficient parks and green spaces. The nearest parks to Thermal are currently in the City of Coachella or six miles southeast in Mecca.

In 2017, Riverside County donated a 4.38-acre parcel to the Desert Recreation District for a future community park. In 2021, the district received a grant of $4.5 million from the State of California for the development of the park. In 2023, the district purchased another five acres to make it a 10-acre park.

In April, Supervisor Perez and the Riverside County Board of Supervisors allocated $4.5 million in Fourth District American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to complete the funding needed for the park. The funds also cover extra amenities such as a kiosko, as an additional feature for the community.

The total budget is $10.3 million. Other funding sources include: a $847,285 Proposition 1 grant from the Coachella Valley Mountains Conservancy and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) grant from Riverside County of $100,000. Additionally, $234,000 is from developer fees and $164,000 from the Thermal Club, provided in 2015 as a contribution towards a future park in Thermal.