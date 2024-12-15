Police say teenage boy arrested in connection with fatal shootings of 4 family members in New Mexico

BELEN, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the deaths of four family members in a rural area southeast of Belen. New Mexico State Police say the victims were found fatally shot at their Valencia County home early Saturday morning. The name of the teen was being withheld Sunday by The Associated Press because he’s a juvenile. Police spokesman Ray Wilson says the suspect was extremely intoxicated at the scene and was taken to a hospital for detoxification. Wilson says the teen will be booked into a juvenile detention center on four open counts of first-degree murder after being released from the hospital.

