Explaining mysterious drone sightings from Riverside County to east coast

Meanwhile the Department of Homeland Security and federal Bureau of Investigation continue to press there is no evidence of reported drone sightings posing a national security or public safety threat from a foreign nexus.

Despite that, the FBI and DHS are deploying drone detection technology and infrared cameras to probe whether the drones flying over New Jersey and New York aren't harmful.

Recently, close to dozen drones were spotted by residents of Venice Beach on Sunday night.

FAA requirements for recreational Unmanned Aircraft Systems

Fly below 400 feet and remain clear of surrounding obstacles;

Keep the aircraft within visual line of sight at all times;

Remain well clear of and do not interfere with manned aircraft operations;

Do not fly within 5 miles of an airport unless you contact the airport and control tower before flying;

Do not fly near people or stadiums;

Do not fly in adverse weather conditions such as in high winds or reduced visibility;

Do not fly under the influence of alcohol or drugs;

Do not fly an aircraft that weighs more than 55 lbs;

Do not fly near or over sensitive infrastructure or property such as power stations, water treatment facilities, correctional facilities, heavily traveled roadways, etc.;

Do not be careless or reckless with your unmanned aircraft – you could be fined for endangering people or other aircraft;

Do not conduct surveillance or photograph persons in areas where there is an expectation of privacy without the individual’s permission.

Riverside County residents have sent in videos and images in the past week of drone sightings. Of the videos and images received by News Channel 3, planes, stars, and drones have been captured.

The FAA reports the following numbers for drone registrations as of Oct. 1, 2024.

791,597

Drones Registered

396,746

Commercial Drones Registered

387,746

Recreational Drones Registered

7,523

Paper Registrations

415,635

Remote Pilots Certified

883,094

TRUST Certificates Issued faa.gov

It's illegal to shooting an aircraft, including drones or manned airplanes. In California, first responders have immunity for damaging an UAS that interferes with the act of providing emergency services.

Both government agencies and recreationist must adhere to strict rules when operating a drone. You can view more of those here.

