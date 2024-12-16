Skip to Content
News

Reckless driving suspect crashes into two police vehicles in Morongo Valley

Courtesy
By
today at 4:17 PM
Published 4:13 PM

A vehicle crashed into two police vehicles in Morongo Valley Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 2:00 p.m. in front of the Circle K on Twentynine Palm Highway, near Rosella Drive.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, a reckless driving suspect rammed a California Highway Patrol unit then collided into a deputy's patrol unit.

There was no word on whether there were any injuries.

We're working on gathering more information. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content