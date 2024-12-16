Reckless driving suspect crashes into two police vehicles in Morongo Valley

A vehicle crashed into two police vehicles in Morongo Valley Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 2:00 p.m. in front of the Circle K on Twentynine Palm Highway, near Rosella Drive.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, a reckless driving suspect rammed a California Highway Patrol unit then collided into a deputy's patrol unit.

There was no word on whether there were any injuries.

