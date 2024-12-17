How local agencies, utility companies use drones over Riverside County

As questions continue to be raised surrounding drone sightings across the United States, local electric companies and government agencies in Riverside County say they often use drones in their day-to-day operations.

Southern California Edison says it regularly uses drone flights to inspect its power lines during daytime hours. The utility company says it does not fly at night.

Meanwhile, the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District employs ground- and air-based mosquito sprays to control adult mosquito populations in the Coachella Valley.

The District says it routinely operates in the Salton Sea area, but like Southern California Edison, does not fly the drones at night.

