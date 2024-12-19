City of Indio celebrates 100 year anniversary of Shields Date Garden

The City of Indio held a special ceremony on Thursday to mark the 100 year anniversary of Shields Date Garden, a cornerstone of Indio’s history and culture.

Shields Date Garden has been a key landmark and an integral part of Indio's identity since 1924 and is known for its world-famous dates along with the film, "Romance and Sex Life of the Date."

The ceremony provided an opportunity for the community to celebrate the history and legacy of Shields. Mayor Glenn Miller says that Shields "...is not only a symbol of our city’s agricultural roots but also a beloved gathering place for residents and visitors alike... This celebration is a tribute to their lasting impact on Indio and the Coachella Valley."