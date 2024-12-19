Skip to Content
News

City of Indio celebrates 100 year anniversary of Shields Date Garden

By
New
Published 9:44 PM

The City of Indio held a special ceremony on Thursday to mark the 100 year anniversary of Shields Date Garden, a cornerstone of Indio’s history and culture.

Shields Date Garden has been a key landmark and an integral part of Indio's identity since 1924 and is known for its world-famous dates along with the film, "Romance and Sex Life of the Date."

The ceremony provided an opportunity for the community to celebrate the history and legacy of Shields. Mayor Glenn Miller says that Shields "...is not only a symbol of our city’s agricultural roots but also a beloved gathering place for residents and visitors alike... This celebration is a tribute to their lasting impact on Indio and the Coachella Valley."

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Cynthia White

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content