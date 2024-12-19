Skip to Content
Community unites to honor lives lost to homelessness at CVRM “The Longest Night” service

The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission is honoring lives lost to homelessness at “The Longest Night,” service Thursday night.

Now — the community is uniting to honor these lives lost.

The event observes Homeless Persons' Memorial Day, which is on the 21st. It’s recognized annually on the “longest night of the year,” this solemn day honors the lives lost to homelessness. 

