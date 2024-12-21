PSUSD hosts annual Community Giving Day

The Palm Springs Unified School District is hosting its annual Community Giving Day today, December 21st. The event runs between 9 AM - 11 AM at the Palm Springs High School Football Field.

According to PSUSD, attendees can enjoy a day of fun, food, and community spirit at our annual Community Giving Day. Experience the magic of the holiday season with festive decorations, live music, and exciting activities for all ages.

Highlights Include:

Live Music: Enjoy performances by local musicians and bands.

Enjoy performances by local musicians and bands. Holiday Crafts: Get creative with hands-on craft activities for the whole family.

Get creative with hands-on craft activities for the whole family. Delicious Food: Indulge in delicious holiday treats and refreshments.

Indulge in delicious holiday treats and refreshments. Community Resources: Learn about local organizations and services that can support you and your family.

Learn about local organizations and services that can support you and your family. Raffles and Prizes: Win fantastic prizes in our exciting raffle.

Admission is FREE.