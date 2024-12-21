Special guest at ‘Magic of Lights’ enjoys event in style

INDIO, California (KESQ) - A local boy enjoyed a ride of a lifetime at 'Magic of Lights' in Indio on Monday.

Event officials said Arrick called a local radio station for a chance to win tickets to attend the light show; he also told the station what he wanted most for Christmas - a couch for his mom, and a ride in a Lamborghini.

'Magic of Lights' officials said both of Arrick's wishes came true: someone donated a couch to Arrick's family, and on Monday, Arrick was a guest of honor at 'Magic of Lights' - riding in a new Lamborghini. The sweet ride was provided by Indio Auto Group.

'Magic of Lights' continues December 29 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.