Arrest made in 2010 hit-and-run crash that killed five people near Calexico

A suspect in a 2010 hit-and-run crash that killed five people was arrested on Monday, the California Highway Patrol announced.

The crash happened on Nov. 13, 20210 on State Route 98 near Calexico in Imperial County, just miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

The crash happened when the driver tried to pass the group of Saddletramps Motorcycle Club on State Route 98 near Calexico, causing an oncoming car to swerve to avoid hitting the driver head-on.

The driver who tried to pass the motorcyclist fled the scene.

In September 2023, an anonymous tip identified the hit-and-run suspect, leading to a yearlong investigation by the CHP El Centro Area, the agency noted.

With assistance from the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office, a “no bail” arrest warrant was issued. The suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Vista Detention Facility in San Diego County, awaiting transfer to Imperial County Jail.

