Astronomers Investigate Glowing Orbs Captured of Indio’s Night Sky

Drone sightings have continued in the Golden State as more people are keeping their eyes on the sky and ears to the ground. Some officials are now addressing new reports of drones at military bases in California. Meanwhile, we continue to receive viewer videos of new sightings. Some experts say one example of strange orbs filmed from Indio is puzzling.

The video in question was sent into the newsroom on Dec. 18 and taken around 10:30 pm in Indio of what appears to be strange glowing orbs.

Video taken by Carl Williams in Indio on Dec. 18, 2024 of "strange glowing orbs".

Astronomers at the Rancho Mirage Observatory, the University of California, Riverside, and 29 Palms Astronomy Club have taken a look at the video.

Experts suggest that this unusual footage might have common explanations, similar to previous sightings of satellites breaking apart in Earth’s orbit.

Astronomer Eric McLaughlin from the Rancho Mirage Observatory said the color of the video from Indio is similar to a reentry event witnessed at the Observatory in July. He explained the event was seen from San Diego all the way to Texas, and how it was visible for nearly a minute.

"....While it bears some resemblance to military aircraft dropping flares as part of nighttime exercises (These have often been reported as UFOs.), I am more inclined to conclude that it is likely satellite debris reentering the Earths atmosphere on a vector close to the line of sight of the observer. The color is very similar to a reentry event we witnessed at the observatory in July (See attached). That event was seen from San Diego all the way to Texas. We were able to watch the object for nearly a minute. Such events also often involve visible fragmentation of the object (which could be what we are seeing in the video). While the video you sent would be at a fairly unique angle, the exposure settings make it difficult to be certain..." Astronomer Eric McLaughlin - Rancho Mirage Public Library & Observatory

Video of satellite reentry event taken on July 25, 2024. (Rancho Mirage Observatory)

McLaughlin continued to explain that the exposure settings make it difficult to be certain, but that if is a satellite reentry, the object listed is a likely candidate.

STARLINK-6102 (ID 56093) REENTERED - Reentry Predictions - Aerospace.org

Steve Caron is the head of the 29 Palms Astronomy Club who's seen similar sightings in the night time sky. He says while the view is something special and unique, it's not completely unique.



"It could be something being launched it could be separating," Caron said. "It could be falling back to the earth we do see a lot of those. We see a lot from Space X but also the military."

Steve Caron is the head of the 29 Palms Astronomy Club

"Time in the evening time, the time in the night, and direction," Caron explained. "Then you can cross reference it with other information, and with other observations across the state and across the country."

Astronomer Eric McLaughlin says that, based on the increasing number of mega-constellations of satellites being installed in orbit, we will see more objects like these in the near future. This prediction has already come true with this recent satellite sighting in the southwest of a Chinese satellite breaking up as it reentered earth's atmosphere.

It’s an exciting time for astronomers and curious minds alike. For those eager to explore, the Rancho Mirage Observatory offers a telescope rental program for those over 18, weee you can use a high powered telescope worth hundreds to explore the world above.

You can find more information on the program here, and more information the observatory by visiting this link.

