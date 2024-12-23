Officer fatally shot in a North Carolina supermarket, suspect in custody, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has been fatally shot at a North Carolina supermarket and a suspect has been taken into custody. Police announced the officer’s death at an afternoon news conference Monday, hours after the shooting. They said the officer was responding to a call about an armed person when he was shot shortly before midday at a Food Lion store in Greensboro in the north-central part of the state. Authorities said the circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

