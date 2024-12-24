Millions of Americans hitting the roads, how to prepare ahead of holiday travel

AAA projects more than 119 million Americans will travel over the holidays. They are forecasting a record number of trips, with over 3 million additional travelers expected compared to last year. Nearly 90% of those travelers are expected to drive to their destinations. Ahead of hitting the roadways, it's important to prepare.

First, ensure your vehicle is in good condition. Check tire pressure, oil levels, and test your brakes to avoid any issues along the way.

Planning your route is also helpful. Make note of rest stops, check the weather along your route and plan to take breaks every 2 hours or 100 miles to stay alert.

It's also important to carry important documents like your driver’s license, car insurance, and vehicle registration. Keeping a list of emergency contacts and roadside assistance numbers will help in case of unexpected situations.

Starting tonight at 6 p.m., The California Highway Patrol will begin its "Maximum Enforcement Period." Officers will be deployed, looking for impaired drivers and speeders. During last years MEP CHP officers statewide arrested just over 900 motorists on suspicion of driving under the influence. Officers from the Riverside, Blythe, Beaumont, Indio and Temecula CHP stations will be on inland freeways, highways and unincorporated roads, looking to snare traffic violators. The enforcement period will last through Wednesday night.

Remember to stay alert, drive safely, and be aware of other vehicles on the road during this busy holiday season.