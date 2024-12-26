Morning collision in La Quinta sends 1 to hospital, blocks traffic

Jefferson St was blocked off in both directions Thursday morning as firefighters responded to the scene. (KESQ)

A car collision on Avenue 52 and Jefferson St. in La Quinta halted traffic early Thursday morning. According to Cal Fire, firefighters responded to a vehicle into a tree that caught on fire. 2 patients were discovered in the vehicle, one with minor injuries avoided further medical attention, and one with moderate injuries was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

Stick with News Channel 3 online and on-air for updates on this story.