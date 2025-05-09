Hottest Temps of the Year Arrive in Time for Mother’s Day Weekend

A hot day around the Coachella Valley as we return to triple digits temps today through Sunday. Saturday is shaping up to be the hottest day of the year so far, with inland valley temperatures running 20-25 degrees above average. This heat is courtesy of a strengthening ridge of high pressure, which will peak in intensity tonight and Saturday.

A noticeable cooldown begins Sunday as the ridge begins to shift east, dropping high temperatures by 5-10 degrees. A much cooler air mass arrives Monday into Tuesday as a large upper-level low moves inland from the Pacific Northwest, pushing through California. This system will also bring gusty winds, especially across our mountain and desert areas.

Looking more towards the extended forecast: Cooler conditions will linger midweek, but gradual warming begins Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will edge closer to seasonal norms by Friday, as the influence of the trough starts to fade.