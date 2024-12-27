Ring in 2025 at New Year’s Eve Parties around the Coachella Valley

2024 will be a memory in just a few days, so now is a great time to make some plans to ring in the new year.

Try a concert, a drag show, riding a wave, or a chance to win a million dollars. Here are some of the local festivities happening for New Year's Eve:

Art in the Park in the Dark – Demuth Park, 4200 E. Mesquite Avenue, Palm Springs, 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Enjoy hands-on fun with a night full of lasers, music, live art, parades and creativity for all at "ART in the Park in the DARK" For more details, see: www.Facebook.com/ArtParkDark

Spotlight 29 Casino – Ring in the Million – 46-200 Harrison Place, Coachella, 7:00 p.m. – 12:15 a.m. Earn entries to “Ring in the Million” by playing slots and table games. Ten winners will be selected from 7:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. for a chance to win $1,000,000 cash. Five second chance drawing winners will be selected at 12:15 a.m. for a chance to win $5,000. Must be 21. For more details, see: www.spotlight29.com/promotions

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino – 2025 New Year’s Eve – 84245 Indio Springs Parkway, Indio, 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Head up to Twelve at 5:00 p.m. and enjoy the views while Steel Rod and special guests play a variety of songs. Admission is free, plus free party favors for casino guests while supplies last. Guests must be 21. At 7:00 p.m., hit the dance floor at LIT with DJ Nano, DJ Slim Dee and the band Bootie Quake performing live. Admission is free, plus free party favors for casino guests while supplies last. Guests must be 21. For more details, see: www.fantasyspringsresort.com/new-years-eve-2025

Acrisure Arena – Colorado Eagles vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds - 75702 Varner Road, Palm Desert, 5:00 p.m. A special New Year’s Eve game plus an indoor fireworks display. Family-friendly fun will start with pre-game Plaza events - live music, games and activities for kids, food & beverage specials, and a special countdown to 2025 photo op. After the game, fans will experience the largest indoor fireworks display in Coachella Valley, with music and a light show. For more details and ticket prices, see: www.acrisurearena.com/event/colorado-eagles-vs-cv-firebirds-123124

Ace Hotel & Swim Club Palm Springs – Last Call: A NYE Party with Stones Throw Records – 701 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, 9:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m. Back to back DJ sets by J. Rocc, Peanut Butter Wolf, Xica Soul and Sonrista as well as a glass of champagne to ring in the new year. For more details and ticket prices, see: www.acehotel.com/palm-springs/going-on/last-call-a-nye-party-with-stones-throw-records

Oscar’s Palm Springs – New Year’s Eve 2024-25 – 125 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, #108, Palm Springs, 6:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Two outdoor seatings for shows, at 6:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Shows feature iconic drag queens Jackie Beat, Candis Cayne, and Sherry Vine. For more details and ticket prices, see: www.oscarspalmsprings.com/product/new-years-eve-palm-springs-2024-oscars

Palm Springs Surf Club – New Year’s Eve Bash – 1500 S. Gene Autry Trail, Palm Springs, 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Dinner seatings at 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; party 8:30 p.m. – 2:00 a.m. A multi-course dinner and champagne with music entertainment by DJ Sam Blacky. There will be a photo booth and prizes, with a champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight. For more details and ticket prices, see: www.palmspringssurfclub.com

Agua Caliente Palm Springs - Outdoor Block Party & Fireworks Extravaganza – 401 E. Amado Road, Palm Springs, 8:00 p.m. Specialty cocktails, oversized games, food trucks, party favors and more. Live music from Liquid Blue and DJ Erineil, with a New Year’s Eve countdown and a Midnight Fireworks Extravaganza. For more details and ticket prices, see: www.aguacalientecasinos.com/casino/new-years-eve-celebration-save-the-date

Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage – Live Entertainment & Dance Celebration – 32250 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage, 8:00 p.m. KC and the Sunshine Band will be singing legendary hits, with specialty cocktails throughout the night and a countdown after-party hosted by No Limits. For more details and ticket prices, see: www.aguacalientecasinos.com/agua-event/kc-and-the-sunshine-band-nye-2024

Agua Caliente Cathedral City – A Rockin’ Party to Remember – 68960 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City. Free entertainment, party favors and drink specials available with dancing as DJ Alf Alpha spins the hottest tracks, leading into 2025 with energy and style. Limited space. For more details, see: www.aguacalientecasinos.com/casino/new-years-eve-celebration-save-the-date