Crowds boost Palm Springs businesses during peak week

Vacationers are flocking to Palm Springs this week, making it one of the busiest times of year for local businesses.

Holiday tourism is bringing in thousands of visitors who said they're enjoying shopping, dining and attractions including the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway.

"I just got here," Diane Li said. "I'm really excited to explore. We heard the the tram is too crowded right now."

It's not just the restaurants and shops that are benefiting, fitness centers like CrossFit Palm Springs on Gene Autry Trail are also packed with people keeping up their routines while on vacation.

"This Saturday, we had about 15 visitors from out of state, and so our class was bigger than usual," David Wolf said. "We had about 20 something people in class. We rely on people coming into town and dropping in with us."

