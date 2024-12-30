Local Police Departments ramping up patrols for New Year’s Eve

The Palm Springs Police Department will be out in full swing on New Year's Eve. The department says its ramping up enforcement to catch drunk drivers, and anyone else breaking the law. The department also says it will be on the lookout for illegal fireworks, gunshots, and hit and run drivers.

New Year's Day is the deadliest day of the year for drunk driving. In fact, 375 people will likely be killed on U.S. roads in the next 24 hours. The odds that someone will be getting behind the wheel drunk and causing a fatal accident is 117% higher on New Year's Eve, especially if it lands on a weekend. According to the National Safety Council, nearly half of the fatal accidents during New Year's involved an alcohol-impaired driver.

Drunk driving on New Year's Eve has become such a big problem, that several agencies around the Coachella Valley, including the CHP and Indio Police Department, will be out in full-force working to prevent and catch drivers under the influence.

The best way to prevent drunk driving is to make a plan ahead of time. Make a plan to get to and from your destination safely. Have a sober friend or family member in your group or at home ready to pick you up. Last but not least, know your limit. For the average person, three drinks is enough to elevate your blood alcohol content to .05%, which would make you an impaired driver. Know when to hand your keys over or call a ride.

A DUI in California could cost you between $390-$18,000, but a $25 ride could save someone's life.