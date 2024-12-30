Palm Springs Police looking for suspects in theft at local restaurant

Police are looking for two suspects who stole a cash drawer from the register at Sancho's Mexican Restaurant and Cantina in Palm Springs.

The manager at Sancho's explains it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, when the two suspects entered the business and took out the drawer.

The manager at Sancho's says it was all caught on video that was turned over to police, who identified both suspects from a previous trespass call at a local hotel.

Police add that they believe both suspects are not residents of the Coachella Valley, and so far, no arrests have been made.

Stay with us as we follow this developing story.