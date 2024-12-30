Woman attacked by 2 dogs in Desert Hot Springs requires arm amputation

A woman visiting family in unincorporated Desert Hot Springs on Saturday remains in the hospital on Monday after having part of her right arm amputated due to severe injuries from a dog attack.

A Riverside County Animal Services officer reports that the victim, a 76-year-old woman visiting from Sinaloa, Mexico, suffered multiple wounds to her arms and legs from two dogs that escaped under the fence of their owner's yard near the intersection of Thomas Avenue and Kay Road.

The officer adds that the two pit bull mix dogs, a 1-year-old male and a 4-year-old female, neither of which were fixed, were able to get under the six foot tall chain link fence by digging in the sand. Both dogs were impounded and humanely euthanized.

“These tragedies are preventable and illustrates the critical need for all dog owners to be extra vigilant in keeping their yards secure,” Riverside County Animal Services Interim Director Kim Youngberg said. “This victim was enjoying some holiday time with her family and just trying to get in some morning exercise. Then this horrific incident occurred. Our hearts go out to her and her family.”