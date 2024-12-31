Art in the Park celebration lights up New Year’s Eve in Palm Springs
Demuth Park is aglow this New Year’s Eve as the free community celebration, “Art in the Park in the Dark” returns from 5 to 9 p.m.
The celebration features laser shows by artist Kyle Garner, live performances, interactive art installations and a family-friendly Glow and Go Parade.
Organized by comedian and producer Shann Carr, the event highlights creativity and community connection.
Attendees can explore a glowing art walk, enjoy live music by DJ Justin Time and participate in hands-on activities like decorating bikes and strollers for the parade.
The evening wraps up with a laser show and crystal bowl sound bath at 8:45 p.m., offering a unique and festive way to welcome 2025 according to organizers.
The celebration is supported by the City of Palm Springs, PS Pride and several local sponsors.
Stay with News Channel 3 to see an inside look at the festivities.