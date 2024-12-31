Driver ejected from crash in Banning dies, Coroner ID’s victim

A driver died after being ejected from a vehicle in Banning Monday afternoon. According to Banning Police they received a call just before 4 pm reporting a traffic collision at the 5200 block of W. Ramsey Street.



Upon arrival, they located two vehicles that were involved in the collision and two additional parked vehicles that were also damaged, neither of which was occupied. The ejected driver, was later identified by the Riverside County Coroner's Office as 52-year-old Michael Ostermann, a Beaumont resident, who was treated on scene but later died.

Officials said another involved driver, who also received medical attention at the location before being taken to a local hospital, suffered non- life-threatening injuries and was expected to recover.



Details about the collision, including its cause, remained under investigation, the department said. Anyone with relevant information was encouraged to contact Corporal Campa with the Banning Police Department's Traffic Bureau.