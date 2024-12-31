Neighborhood Hero: Scott Robinson, Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City CEO

The CEO at Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City has been creating a positive difference and truly changing the lives of so many throughout the organization for almost twenty years.

News Channel 3's Timothy Foster introduces us to Scott Robinson, CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City, who gives back to an organization that had a big impact on his life.

Robinson says he does as much as he can to make sure everything is successful for the organization; being the CEO is like being a "Jack of all trades."

His dedication and hard work do not go unnoticed - that's why Scott Robinson is December's Neighborhood Hero.

To nominate someone to be recognized as a Neighborhood Hero, share their name and story with us at share@kesq.com.