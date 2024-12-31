PSPD Drone assists in arrest of reckless driving suspect

Palm Springs police arrested a 24-year-old Cathedral City man on suspicion of multiple charges after his allegedly reckless driving was observed by detectives.

The suspect was traveling northbound on North Indian Canyon Drive in a white Jeep shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Palm Springs Police Department. According to the report released on social media, the driver turned off the vehicle's lights in an attempt to evade law enforcement.



A pursuit reached the intersection of Corazon Avenue and Bon Air Drive when the driver allegedly exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers established a perimeter and began a drone-assisted search before locating him hiding in a backyard in the 300 block of Bon Air Drive.



The suspect was detained without further incident and was booked into into the John Benoit Detention Center on suspicion of reckless driving, resisting or obstructing an officer and possession of a controlled substance. Riverside County inmate records indicate that he was later released.