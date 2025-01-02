Looking ahead at what new to expect around the Coachella Valley in 2025

News Channel 3 has brought you special reports wrapping up the year 2024 around the Coachella Valley.

We're also exploring what we can expect city-by-city in the new year 2025.

INDIO

In Indio, a long-awaited expansion of the Monroe I-10 interchange will go to bid this year to relieve traffic congestion and accommodate rapidly expanding retail north of the freeway. Residents can also look forward to the opening of the new Indio Public Library near the new City Hall.

Indio City Councilmember Waymond Fermon said last January, "The community deserves a new library with state-of-the-art equipment, computers, and books."

Phase 2 of the Public Safety Campus will also see construction beginning on the new Police Department Headquarters Building.

DESERT HOT SPRINGS

In Desert Hot Springs, residents can look forward to more than 350 new homes in Lennar's Skybourne and Rancho Descanso communities, a Palm Drive South rehabilitation from Dillon to Interstate 10 including new asphalt, bike lanes, sidewalks, curbs, and gutters. They'll also see major improvements along Hacienda from West Drive to Tamar Drive.

LA QUINTA

In La Quinta, the City remains committed to its vision to bring a world-class resort to the Talus development with a new developer. Two miles of La Quinta's stretch of Highway 111 will get new pavement this spring and summer.

Last August, Public Works Director Bryan McKinney said, "We figure its best to wait until after the holidays, and festivals, and get a fresh start May first."

Also, look forward to $5.4 million in Fritz Burns Park improvements and a new Cultural Campus.

PALM DESERT

In Palm Desert, New construction is the theme. A new Fire Station off Gerald Ford will enhance public safety services in North Palm Desert. Expect the groundbreaking for a new 23-thousand square foot Student Services Building at the Cal State San Bernardino Palm Desert Campus, also approximately 1,000 new housing units coming online in the next year with even more in the pipeline.

RANCHO MIRAGE

In Rancho Mirage, a major business-friendly initiative focuses on building 844 affordable housing units for workforce and veteran priority housing. Expect more construction and new developments for Cotino: A Storyliving by Disney Community where model homes are now open and Cotino Bay is starting to fill.

In September, Vice President of Storyliving Jay Critcher said, "The programming and the lifestyle and all the things that we're bringing to the residents of Cotino are great value."

In February, the Rancho Mirage Writers Festival returns featuring Bill Gates and other high-powered authors.

CATHEDRAL CITY

In Cathedral City, residents will see better fire protection following Measure W's passage with additional personnel and equipment including a fourth ambulance in service. Cathedral City will also have more parks and recreation programs by joining the Desert Recreation District. And a new $11 million dollar Esperanza Park opens in the Dream Homes community this spring.

COACHELLA VALLEY ASSOCIATION OF GOVERNMENTS

The Coachella Valley Association of Governments says it's expecting to celebrate the completion of all CV Link construction this summer.

In August, Assistant Director of Transportation Randy Bowman said, "Get out of your single-occupant vehicle and get on a bike, get on a scooter, get on a skateboard. Be active and enjoy this beautiful valley in which we live."

Expect an easier drive around the Coachella Valley as CVAG plans to complete traffic signal synchronization projects for even more major roadways. CVAG will also continue work to bring more local representation for Coachella Valley customers with the Imperial Irrigation District.

INDIAN WELLS

In Indian Wells, the city is redesigning the Players Course at the Indian Wells Golf Resort to keep the course competitive on a national level. It's moving forward with much-needed workforce housing off Miles and Warner Trail, and continuing to improve the Whitewater Channel near Miles to allow for a high-end hotel and wellness center in the area.

PALM SPRINGS

In Palm Springs, The Plaza Theatre restoration project should be completed by December. Work will continue for the new College of the Desert West Valley Campus.

In November, COD Interim President Laura Hope said, "It is a renaissance. It is a re-birthing of the campus."

Shoppers and diners will have at least seven new restaurants and five new retail stores to check out.

COACHELLA

In Coachella, the City looks forward to breaking ground this spring on the 7th Street Library Annex update. The project will update the building's structure and architecture while bringing in new state-of-the-art features to the library. You can also look forward to a new Rancho Las Flores Park and the roll-out of numerous health-focused initiatives including greater access to healthier food options.

