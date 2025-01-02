New Cathedral City pedestrian barriers hope to decrease fatal accidents

The Valley's traffic safety issues have become more apparent in recent days following three major accidents involving pedestrians and cyclists, two of which were fatal.

And in Cathedral City, where pedestrian-related deaths aren't uncommon, the city has taken a new proactive measure.

Orange fencing placed down Ramon Road before Landau Boulevard prevents pedestrians from running across the busy street, and instead directs them to designated crosswalks.

In 2023, Cathedral City Police reported 10 pedestrian versus car collisions, some of which were fatal.

Kevin Ramirez, a motor officer with the department, says a federal grant provided funding for the barriers.

But despite the new advancement, News Channel 3 crews spotted several people running across the street in gaps of the fencing.

And in the later hours, some traffic lights related to the designated crosswalks weren't even in service, forcing pedestrians to cross the road without notice for drivers.

These lapses are reasons Andrew Wunderlich, the founder of Teen Road to Safety, says pedestrians should also take steps to remain safe on the road.

"When you see a pedestrian, I always wonder why they never look. They have this sense of security that the driver sees you. I think that people need to pay more attention as a pedestrian. Just like if you're driving, you're paying attention to your driving. And I think pedestrians need to pay more attention to their surroundings as well."

The department said because the barriers have only been in place for a few months, their true impact is not yet clear.

For safe driving resources provided by Teen Road to Safety, visit: https://teenroadtosafety.com/