Palm Springs International Film Festival kicks off at Palm Springs High School

It's opening night for the Palm Springs International Film Festival, kicking off at Palm Springs High School.

The Festival is celebrating its 36th year, with the opening night screening of 'Better Man,' a biographical film about British pop superstar Robbie Williams.

It takes a creative twist by portraying main character Williams through the lens of a CGI monkey.

News Channel 3's Shay Lawson is bringing live coverage from the red carpet at Palm Springs High.

The screening begins around 6:30 at the Richards Center for the Arts, with a Q&A to follow featuring the film's director, Michael Gracey.

The film will open wide on January 10.