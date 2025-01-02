Turo Explained: Car Rental Application used in Las Vegas, New Orleans violent incidents

We have continuing coverage of the violent incidents in Las Vegas and New Orleans that left communities shaken and concerned. Tonight, new concerns are rising over the use of mobile applications and the San Francisco company Turo. News channel threes Garrett Hottle has more.

Turo rental cars were both involved in these attacks.

"So we wanted to see how difficult it was to secure a vehicle on the Turo app, so I have the app now downloaded on my phone. I've begun typing in my name. I had to scan my driver's license, which was pretty straightforward.

You pick which state you want to secure your vehicle, where you'll be using it, and where you want to return it."

And then you're off to the races."

It's not hard to find several vehicles available to rent in Palm Springs, just a few clicks away…

Today, we can report that as of September, turo had reported 150 thousand active car hosts with a total of 250 thousand vehicle listings on its platforms, according to data from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

With over 3 million users, the application is growing and reporting revenue of nearly 880 million just last year.

The San Fransisco-based company Turo has been relatively tight-lipped during the recent ordeal. However, federal investigators have not found a link between those involved in violent incidents in Las Vegas and New Orleans and the Turo application.

Both individuals also had extensive military careers.

And the company has found no security measures that would have otherwise stopped the incidents.