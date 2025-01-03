President Biden set to travel to Coachella Valley Tuesday

The White House released President Biden's travel plans for next week, and there is a planned stop in the Valley. In a brief statement released Friday morning, it stated that President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden plan to travel to California.



On Monday, January 6, the President and First Lady will travel to Los Angeles, California.



On Tuesday, January 7, the President will then travel to Eastern Coachella Valley, California.



The White house added that additional details are set to follow.