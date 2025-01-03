Skip to Content
News

President Biden set to travel to Coachella Valley Tuesday

The White House
By
today at 10:37 AM
Published 10:35 AM

The White House released President Biden's travel plans for next week, and there is a planned stop in the Valley. In a brief statement released Friday morning, it stated that President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden plan to travel to California.

On Monday, January 6, the President and First Lady will travel to Los Angeles, California.

On Tuesday, January 7, the President will then travel to Eastern Coachella Valley, California.

The White house added that additional details are set to follow.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Rich Tarpening

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content