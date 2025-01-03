Riverside County Sheriff Bianco asks for information on Aguanga murders

In a Friday news conference, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco asked that anyone with information regarding the 2020 mass killing out of Aguanga come forward.

The murders happened about 20 miles east of Temecula - Seven people working at an illegal outdoor marijuana grow were shot and killed in a home.

Most recently, in mid-December, investigators announced they believe it was a targeted attack, involving Laotian gang members from the San Diego area.

It is believed the grow house was attacked in order to steal money.

